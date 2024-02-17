Rhumbline Advisers Has $35.82 Million Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 752,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,375 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.27% of Ovintiv worth $35,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 62.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ovintiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 124.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ovintiv during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OVV opened at $44.83 on Friday. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.07 and a 1-year high of $51.60. The company has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.35.

In other news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 13,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $569,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,169.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $569,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,169.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Meghan Nicole Eilers sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $289,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,644.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OVV. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Ovintiv from $67.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.38.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

