Rhumbline Advisers Has $39.15 Million Stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 389,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,563 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Raymond James were worth $39,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Raymond James during the 1st quarter worth approximately $364,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Raymond James by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Raymond James during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,195,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Raymond James during the 1st quarter worth approximately $540,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Raymond James by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on Raymond James from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 target price (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Raymond James from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Raymond James currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.25.

Raymond James Price Performance

Raymond James stock opened at $118.48 on Friday. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $119.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.99. The company has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.56%.

Insider Transactions at Raymond James

In other news, Director Art A. Garcia purchased 879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $112.30 per share, with a total value of $98,711.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,711.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $102,690.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,141,339.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Art A. Garcia bought 879 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $112.30 per share, for a total transaction of $98,711.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,711.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,687 shares of company stock valued at $727,008. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

