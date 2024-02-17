Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Stock Position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,142 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Ferguson were worth $37,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FERG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ferguson during the fourth quarter worth about $610,247,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ferguson by 57.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,690,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,618,603 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Ferguson during the second quarter worth about $365,342,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ferguson by 92.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,753,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799,483 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ferguson during the second quarter worth about $155,767,000.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Ferguson Price Performance

NASDAQ FERG opened at $198.99 on Friday. Ferguson plc has a 12 month low of $123.17 and a 12 month high of $200.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.04. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 39.53%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ferguson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James cut shares of Ferguson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ferguson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FERG

About Ferguson

(Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FERG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.