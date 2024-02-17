Rhumbline Advisers Sells 16,458 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,458 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in M&T Bank were worth $41,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1,980.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $139.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $163.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total transaction of $100,936.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,897 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,894.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other M&T Bank news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 29,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $3,770,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total transaction of $100,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,894.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,122 shares of company stock worth $10,561,048. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of MTB stock opened at $138.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.27. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $108.53 and a one year high of $160.73.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($0.36). M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.31 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Featured Articles

