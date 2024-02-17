Rhumbline Advisers Sells 3,794 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 420,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,794 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $36,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 12.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,550,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,878,261,000 after buying an additional 2,166,930 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,796,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $678,932,000 after buying an additional 451,263 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 4.5% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,139,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $878,031,000 after buying an additional 394,442 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 14.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,869,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $467,787,000 after buying an additional 623,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 26.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,395,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $326,244,000 after acquiring an additional 702,991 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

NASDAQ LSCC opened at $73.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.57. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $51.96 and a one year high of $98.30. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.59, a P/E/G ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 35.14%. The firm had revenue of $170.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LSCC. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

Insider Activity at Lattice Semiconductor

In related news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 2,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $123,278.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,788.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 2,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $123,278.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,788.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 20,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total value of $1,168,673.87. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,164.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,279 shares of company stock valued at $2,230,073. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

