Rhumbline Advisers Sells 62,393 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,149,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 62,393 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $42,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 7,616 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Delta Air Lines news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $2,816,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,807,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $40.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.74. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.60 and a 52-week high of $49.81.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 46.35%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.54.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

See Also

