Robert C. Daigle Purchases 3,500 Shares of Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) Stock

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Free Report) CEO Robert C. Daigle bought 3,500 shares of Amtech Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.21 per share, with a total value of $14,735.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,585.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Amtech Systems Price Performance

ASYS stock opened at $4.61 on Friday. Amtech Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.37 and a 1 year high of $11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.42 million, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.71.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.32). Amtech Systems had a negative net margin of 16.45% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $27.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amtech Systems, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amtech Systems

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 585.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,149 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Amtech Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amtech Systems during the second quarter worth $63,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amtech Systems during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amtech Systems in the second quarter valued at $96,000. 46.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on ASYS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Amtech Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amtech Systems in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Amtech Systems from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th.

Amtech Systems Company Profile

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor and Material and Substrate segments.

