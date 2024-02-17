Robert W. Baird Boosts Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Price Target to $128.00

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology infrastructure company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AKAM. Guggenheim upgraded Akamai Technologies from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Susquehanna began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a positive rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Akamai Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $116.71.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Report on AKAM

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

AKAM stock opened at $109.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.01. The company has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.76. Akamai Technologies has a 1-year low of $70.65 and a 1-year high of $129.17.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $995.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.09 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 14.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,510 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $395,050.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,852.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,510 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $395,050.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,852.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total value of $320,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 27,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,410,847.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,246 shares of company stock valued at $1,655,387 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,714,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 117.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 218,369 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $19,625,000 after buying an additional 117,900 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 123.8% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 736,236 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $78,439,000 after buying an additional 407,321 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,401 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,266,406 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $134,923,000 after buying an additional 228,200 shares during the period. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Akamai Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.