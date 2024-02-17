Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Shares of RCKY opened at $29.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.35 million, a PE ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.37 and its 200-day moving average is $22.15. Rocky Brands has a fifty-two week low of $11.77 and a fifty-two week high of $32.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

In related news, Director Mike Brooks sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total transaction of $117,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 224,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,561,455.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Rocky Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $598,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Rocky Brands by 669.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,567 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 8,324 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rocky Brands by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 392,245 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,838,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Rocky Brands by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,825 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 5,151 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Rocky Brands by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 48,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, Muck, XTRATUF, Servus, Ranger, and Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments.

