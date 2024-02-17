Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.
Shares of RCKY opened at $29.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.35 million, a PE ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.37 and its 200-day moving average is $22.15. Rocky Brands has a fifty-two week low of $11.77 and a fifty-two week high of $32.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 1.28.
In related news, Director Mike Brooks sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total transaction of $117,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 224,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,561,455.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, Muck, XTRATUF, Servus, Ranger, and Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments.
