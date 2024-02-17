Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Shares Gap Down to $44.25

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $44.25, but opened at $42.10. Rollins shares last traded at $41.89, with a volume of 639,167 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ROL shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Rollins from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.25 and its 200-day moving average is $40.06. The company has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of 46.64, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.64.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Rollins had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 35.97%. The company had revenue of $754.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

In other news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 7,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 218,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,723,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Rollins by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 580,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,362,000 after acquiring an additional 24,679 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in Rollins by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 82,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 27,872 shares during the last quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rollins in the 4th quarter valued at $531,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Rollins by 247.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Rollins in the 4th quarter valued at $491,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

