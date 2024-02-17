Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total transaction of $134,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,877,484.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

NYSE ROP opened at $545.57 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $416.77 and a 12 month high of $562.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $542.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $515.20.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.03. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $596.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $551.50.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

