Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Price Target to $189.00

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $163.00 to $189.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WM. Citigroup upped their price target on Waste Management from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Waste Management from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group cut Waste Management from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Waste Management from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $197.57.

NYSE WM opened at $201.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $182.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.33. Waste Management has a 12-month low of $148.31 and a 12-month high of $202.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that Waste Management will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total transaction of $2,435,246.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,060,988.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $1,720,117.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,405,257.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total value of $2,435,246.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,060,988.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,008 shares of company stock valued at $9,049,135 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Waste Management by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,526,000 after purchasing an additional 14,664 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 22,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. MWA Asset Management acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $670,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Waste Management by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

