Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target to $90.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $91.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

QSR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. TD Cowen restated an outperform rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $81.33.

NYSE QSR opened at $77.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. Restaurant Brands International has a twelve month low of $59.99 and a twelve month high of $79.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.82 and its 200 day moving average is $71.48.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.52% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 61.54%.

In other news, insider Duncan Fulton sold 1,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.23, for a total value of $89,194.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,385.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman J Patrick Doyle sold 40,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total transaction of $2,853,586.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 62,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,373,334.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Duncan Fulton sold 1,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.23, for a total value of $89,194.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,385.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,657 shares of company stock valued at $5,430,934 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 175.9% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 298 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,271,660,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 196.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

