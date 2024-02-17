Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

SGMO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial reiterated a hold rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an equal weight rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $2.00 price objective (down from $6.00) on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.68.

Sangamo Therapeutics Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sangamo Therapeutics

Shares of NASDAQ:SGMO opened at $1.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.63. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $3.32.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 16.8% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 613,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 88,444 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 22.5% in the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 166,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 278.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 46,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 34,157 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 163.5% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 99,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 61,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 255.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 63,612 shares in the last quarter. 59.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

