Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 12.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,732 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLB. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1,355.9% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 22,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total transaction of $1,180,585.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,870.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 22,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total value of $1,180,585.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,870.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $336,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,806,917.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,116 shares of company stock worth $6,923,671 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SLB shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.67.

Schlumberger Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of SLB traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,365,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,537,725. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.65. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $42.73 and a twelve month high of $62.12. The company has a market cap of $69.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

