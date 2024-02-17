Schlumberger’s (SLB) Positive Rating Reiterated at Susquehanna

Susquehanna restated their positive rating on shares of Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $77.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $70.67.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of SLB stock opened at $48.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.65. Schlumberger has a 12-month low of $42.73 and a 12-month high of $62.12. The company has a market cap of $69.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.61.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Schlumberger will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total transaction of $977,594.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,563 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,782,747.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 22,853 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total transaction of $1,180,585.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,181 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,870.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,116 shares of company stock valued at $6,923,671 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,281,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,883,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,108 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,818,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,246,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,628 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,794,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,136,112,000 after purchasing an additional 861,439 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,379,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,922,768,000 after purchasing an additional 8,617,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 51,617,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,686,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

(Get Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Further Reading

