Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 3,704,706 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 798% from the previous session’s volume of 412,653 shares.The stock last traded at $44.22 and had previously closed at $44.06.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.57 and a 200 day moving average of $43.31.

Institutional Trading of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 6,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 155.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter.

About Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF

The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

