Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Sets New 1-Year High at $37.15

Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $37.15 and last traded at $37.13, with a volume of 2915743 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.74.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab International Equity ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 122,570.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,191,342,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,373,134,000 after buying an additional 1,190,371,084 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 76,857,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,073,000 after buying an additional 1,346,447 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 74,883,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,035,000 after buying an additional 882,925 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 74,385,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,288,000 after buying an additional 748,673 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,928,000 after buying an additional 4,291,284 shares during the period.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

