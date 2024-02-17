Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Position Reduced by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its holdings in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 108,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 35,557 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Seagen were worth $22,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagen in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 138.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Seagen by 87.1% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seagen during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 2nd quarter valued at $375,000. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Price Performance

Shares of SGEN opened at $228.74 on Friday. Seagen Inc. has a one year low of $123.77 and a one year high of $228.96. The company has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a PE ratio of -57.04 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $228.60 and a 200-day moving average of $215.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SGEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.92.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

