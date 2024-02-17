SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Stock Up 14.1 %

SemiLEDs stock opened at $1.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.55. The company has a market cap of $8.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.05. SemiLEDs has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $3.47.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 46.78% and a negative return on equity of 166.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SemiLEDs

About SemiLEDs

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SemiLEDs by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 15,668 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of SemiLEDs in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SemiLEDs in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.

Featured Stories

