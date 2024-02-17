Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Short Interest Up 8.7% in January

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,230,000 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the January 15th total of 6,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 861,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.4 days. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Service Co. International Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE SCI opened at $71.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.67. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $52.89 and a 52 week high of $72.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.79.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. Service Co. International had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 32.95%.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SCI shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Insider Transactions at Service Co. International

In other news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 10,416 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.29, for a total transaction of $638,396.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 108,416 shares in the company, valued at $6,644,816.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP John H. Faulk sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total value of $88,591.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,064.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 10,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.29, for a total transaction of $638,396.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 108,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,644,816.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,026 shares of company stock worth $3,060,246 over the last ninety days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Service Co. International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Service Co. International by 12,200.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in Service Co. International by 282.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Service Co. International by 204.1% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Service Co. International during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Service Co. International by 33.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

