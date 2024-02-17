Shake Shack’s (SHAK) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their neutral rating on shares of Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $80.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Shake Shack from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a hold rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $67.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.95.

Shares of Shake Shack stock opened at $98.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 213.72 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.69 and a 200 day moving average of $66.57. Shake Shack has a fifty-two week low of $52.01 and a fifty-two week high of $99.85.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $286.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.45 million. Shake Shack had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 3.67%. Shake Shack’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shake Shack will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $57,878.97. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,901.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,075 shares of company stock valued at $80,852 in the last ninety days. 10.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,071,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,435,000 after acquiring an additional 48,614 shares during the period. 12 West Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Shake Shack by 82.2% during the third quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 1,659,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,373,000 after buying an additional 748,789 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Shake Shack by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,318,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,453,000 after buying an additional 30,401 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Shake Shack by 19.3% during the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,046,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,761,000 after buying an additional 168,947 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Shake Shack by 4.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 723,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,212,000 after buying an additional 30,739 shares during the period. 91.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

