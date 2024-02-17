SharkNinja (NYSE:SN) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.450-3.610 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.5 billion-$4.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.4 billion.

Several research firms have issued reports on SN. Guggenheim began coverage on SharkNinja in a report on Monday, February 5th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on SharkNinja in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on SharkNinja in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on SharkNinja in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on SharkNinja from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of 59.00.

NYSE:SN traded up 1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching 52.51. 1,240,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 970,642. SharkNinja has a twelve month low of 25.84 and a twelve month high of 54.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of 49.66.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported 0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.86 by 0.08. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of 1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that SharkNinja will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in SharkNinja by 826.6% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Oracle Alpha Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SharkNinja in the 4th quarter worth $272,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of SharkNinja by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SharkNinja in the 3rd quarter worth $348,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SharkNinja in the 4th quarter worth $363,000.

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, as well as other floorcare products; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters, and bakeware products; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, home environment products, and garment care products.

