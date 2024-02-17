Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of STTK stock opened at $9.59 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.11. Shattuck Labs has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $10.66. The company has a market cap of $407.48 million, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 2.20.

In related news, CFO Andrew R. Neill sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 173,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,734,460. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Shattuck Labs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Shattuck Labs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Shattuck Labs by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Shattuck Labs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Shattuck Labs by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 5,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.63% of the company’s stock.

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

