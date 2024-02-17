Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $259.38.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SWAV. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shockwave Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Shockwave Medical from $284.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Shockwave Medical from $260.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday.

Insider Activity at Shockwave Medical

Institutional Trading of Shockwave Medical

In other Shockwave Medical news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $2,000,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,057 shares in the company, valued at $28,218,452.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Shockwave Medical news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $2,000,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,218,452.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.88, for a total transaction of $34,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,004,961.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 59,096 shares of company stock worth $12,326,625 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Shockwave Medical by 297.4% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Shockwave Medical during the first quarter worth $41,000. 87.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shockwave Medical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $262.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 14.43 and a quick ratio of 13.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.35. The company has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.91, a P/E/G ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88. Shockwave Medical has a 1-year low of $157.00 and a 1-year high of $315.95.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.24. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 36.33% and a return on equity of 42.41%. The business had revenue of $202.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Shockwave Medical will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

