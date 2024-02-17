Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Position Trimmed by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,523 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Shopify were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $414,365,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Shopify by 78.4% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,809,633 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $262,462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113,773 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Shopify in the second quarter worth about $129,735,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Shopify by 44.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,601,132 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $297,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,400 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 6,194.5% during the third quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,095,361 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC upped their price target on Shopify from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Veritas Investment Research set a $52.00 target price on shares of Shopify and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Shopify from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Shopify from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.16.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $81.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.44. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.02 and a 12-month high of $91.57. The firm has a market cap of $104.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 903.32 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

