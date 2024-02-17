Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Stock Holdings Trimmed by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,329 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,243 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $414,365,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,809,633 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $262,462,000 after buying an additional 2,113,773 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth $129,735,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,601,132 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $297,233,000 after buying an additional 1,407,400 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 6,194.5% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,095,361 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,363,000 after buying an additional 1,077,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Price Performance

SHOP traded down $2.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.29. The company had a trading volume of 13,711,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,371,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 6.99. The company has a market capitalization of $104.44 billion, a PE ratio of 903.32 and a beta of 2.27. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.02 and a twelve month high of $91.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHOP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Shopify from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.16.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

