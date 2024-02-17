Short Interest in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Expands By 8.7%

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the January 15th total of 2,190,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $307.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $304.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $328.00 to $241.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $282.14.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE APD opened at $226.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.28. Air Products and Chemicals has a twelve month low of $212.24 and a twelve month high of $307.71. The stock has a market cap of $50.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.85.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 22.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 17.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

