Short Interest in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Expands By 12.2%

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,520,000 shares, a growth of 12.2% from the January 15th total of 5,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 8.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Allegro MicroSystems Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $31.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.80. Allegro MicroSystems has a 52-week low of $24.66 and a 52-week high of $53.05.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegro MicroSystems
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALGM. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the 2nd quarter worth about $825,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 257.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 16,684 shares in the last quarter. Robbins Farley acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,144,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 72,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 14,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $701,000. 50.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.
