Short Interest in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Expands By 12.2%

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,520,000 shares, a growth of 12.2% from the January 15th total of 5,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 8.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Allegro MicroSystems Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $31.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.80. Allegro MicroSystems has a 52-week low of $24.66 and a 52-week high of $53.05.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegro MicroSystems

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALGM. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the 2nd quarter worth about $825,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 257.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 16,684 shares in the last quarter. Robbins Farley acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,144,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 72,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 14,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $701,000. 50.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALGM. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Allegro MicroSystems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.71.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.