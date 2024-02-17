Short Interest in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) Drops By 5.9%

ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,240,000 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the January 15th total of 5,570,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Insider Activity at ATI

In other news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 1,789 shares of ATI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $77,034.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,858,313. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy J. Harris sold 6,325 shares of ATI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total transaction of $268,433.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 109,331 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,640,007.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ATI

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATI. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in ATI by 148.1% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ATI by 295.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in ATI in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ATI in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ATI by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter.

ATI Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE ATI opened at $45.67 on Friday. ATI has a 52-week low of $34.10 and a 52-week high of $47.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.80 and a 200-day moving average of $42.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. ATI had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 24.64%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ATI will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

ATI declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 29th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of ATI in a research note on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet raised shares of ATI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of ATI from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ATI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.40.

About ATI

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

Featured Articles

