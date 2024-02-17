Short Interest in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Rises By 11.8%

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 862,800 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the January 15th total of 771,600 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 159,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.
CEVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of CEVA from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of CEVA in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.
Shares of CEVA opened at $23.05 on Friday. CEVA has a 1 year low of $16.38 and a 1 year high of $33.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.59 and a 200-day moving average of $21.10.
CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $24.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.32 million. CEVA had a negative net margin of 11.52% and a negative return on equity of 5.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CEVA will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.
CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).
