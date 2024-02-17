Short Interest in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Increases By 11.3%

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,550,000 shares, a growth of 11.3% from the January 15th total of 3,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

CF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group lowered CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on CF Industries from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upgraded CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.27.

CF stock opened at $77.70 on Friday. CF Industries has a twelve month low of $60.08 and a twelve month high of $87.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.73 and its 200-day moving average is $79.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.01.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.12). CF Industries had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.35 earnings per share. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CF Industries will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is presently 25.51%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 76,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in CF Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CF Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. National Pension Service purchased a new position in CF Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $27,765,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CF Industries by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,653,523,000 after buying an additional 94,482 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

