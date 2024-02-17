Short Interest in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Increases By 11.2%

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,390,000 shares, a growth of 11.2% from the January 15th total of 38,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Energy Transfer Stock Up 0.9 %

ET stock opened at $14.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.64. Energy Transfer has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $14.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Energy Transfer will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.66%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.60%.

Separately, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Transfer

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ET. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 32,203 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 15,866 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 228,569 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

