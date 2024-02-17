Short Interest in Eterna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ERNA) Expands By 11.7%

Eterna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ERNA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 147,900 shares, an increase of 11.7% from the January 15th total of 132,400 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 32,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Eterna Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eterna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $933,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Eterna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Sippican Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of Eterna Therapeutics by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 54,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 25,950 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Eterna Therapeutics by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Eterna Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

Eterna Therapeutics Trading Up 5.0 %

NASDAQ:ERNA opened at $1.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Eterna Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.84 and a 1 year high of $4.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.83.

Eterna Therapeutics Company Profile

Eterna Therapeutics Inc operates as a preclinical-stage, biopharmaceutical company. The company offers Synthetic mRNA, ToRNAdo mRNA Delivery, mRNA Gene Editing, and mRNA Cell Reprogramming. It also develops therapies and medicines using gene-editing proteins and cell therapy technology for the treatment of oncology, blood disorder, and monogenic disease.

Featured Stories

