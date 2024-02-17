Short Interest in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Expands By 10.9%

FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 374,600 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the January 15th total of 337,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 210,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

FCFS traded down $0.97 on Friday, hitting $118.37. 340,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.62 and its 200 day moving average is $105.15. FirstCash has a fifty-two week low of $86.74 and a fifty-two week high of $122.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 0.62.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.25. FirstCash had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The company had revenue of $852.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstCash will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.17%.

In other news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 25,968 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total transaction of $3,014,884.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,946,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,405,948.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.25, for a total value of $348,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,010,618.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 25,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total transaction of $3,014,884.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,946,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,405,948.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 112,686 shares of company stock valued at $13,281,603. Insiders own 18.08% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FCFS. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstCash during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 86.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FirstCash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstCash during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of FirstCash during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FCFS. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of FirstCash from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

