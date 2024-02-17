Short Interest in Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VINE) Rises By 6.1%

Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VINE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 96,700 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the January 15th total of 91,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 232,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Fresh Vine Wine Price Performance

Shares of VINE opened at $0.82 on Friday. Fresh Vine Wine has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $1.30.

Fresh Vine Wine (NYSEAMERICAN:VINE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fresh Vine Wine had a negative net margin of 629.65% and a negative return on equity of 319.88%. The firm had revenue of $0.85 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Fresh Vine Wine

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fresh Vine Wine stock. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:VINE Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 112,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. GTS Securities LLC owned about 0.71% of Fresh Vine Wine at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fresh Vine Wine, Inc produces and sells low-carb and low-calorie wines in the United States and Puerto Rico. Its wine varietals include Cabernet Sauvignon, Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc, Rosé, and Sparkling Rosé. The company sells its products through wholesale, retail, and direct-to-consumer channels.

