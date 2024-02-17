Short Interest in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Drops By 6.5%

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the January 15th total of 1,230,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 474,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gartner news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.29, for a total transaction of $657,438.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,029,860.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.91, for a total value of $514,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,981,630.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.29, for a total value of $657,438.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,029,860.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,956 shares of company stock valued at $3,637,466 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Gartner alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gartner

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Gartner by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Gartner by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 617 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gartner by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Gartner by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Gartner by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 94 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gartner Price Performance

Gartner stock traded down $5.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $448.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,404. Gartner has a 52 week low of $292.60 and a 52 week high of $471.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $452.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $395.81. The stock has a market cap of $34.97 billion, a PE ratio of 40.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.30.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.21. Gartner had a return on equity of 166.35% and a net margin of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gartner will post 11.36 EPS for the current year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, November 3rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on IT. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on Gartner from $412.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Gartner from $444.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $455.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Gartner

Gartner Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Stories

