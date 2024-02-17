Short Interest in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) Grows By 11.3%

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a growth of 11.3% from the January 15th total of 1,330,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 354,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLDD. UBS Group AG grew its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,691 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 223.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 141.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,675 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GLDD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Price Performance

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock opened at $9.24 on Friday. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a one year low of $4.74 and a one year high of $9.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $615.48 million, a PE ratio of 44.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.96.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

