Short Interest in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) Rises By 9.1%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the January 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of PSCE stock opened at $51.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $223.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.95. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.53 and a fifty-two week high of $59.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.40.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.3155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%.
Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF
Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Company Profile
PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/12 – 2/16
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- 5 Semiconductor stocks under $10
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.