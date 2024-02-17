Short Interest in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) Rises By 9.1%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the January 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of PSCE stock opened at $51.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $223.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.95. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.53 and a fifty-two week high of $59.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.40.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.3155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,559,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $436,000. J2 Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 135,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the third quarter worth $254,000.

(Get Free Report)

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.