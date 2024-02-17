Short Interest in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Increases By 11.1%

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,420,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the January 15th total of 4,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, CEO John A. Kite sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total value of $1,314,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,281,291.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRG. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 32.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 116,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after buying an additional 28,495 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 14.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 67,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 8,554 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 18.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the first quarter valued at about $448,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 16.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

KRG stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,103,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,026,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.83. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1 year low of $18.77 and a 1 year high of $24.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.64, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is 454.57%.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

