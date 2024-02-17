Short Interest in Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:LANV) Drops By 8.0%

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:LANV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,300 shares, a decline of 8.0% from the January 15th total of 36,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 28,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Lanvin Group Stock Performance

Lanvin Group stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.02. The company had a trading volume of 380 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.51. Lanvin Group has a 12-month low of $1.66 and a 12-month high of $8.99.

Get Lanvin Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lanvin Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Lanvin Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lanvin Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lanvin Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,214,000. 75.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lanvin Group Company Profile

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited operates as a couture house worldwide. The company offers ready-to-wear, made to measure, footwear, leather goods, costume jewelry, accessories, eyewear, and childrenswear under the Lanvin brand name; ready-to-wear, legwear, lingerie and beachwear, and accessories under the Wolford brand; footwear under the Sergio Rossi brand name; luxury womenswear, footwear, handbags, jewelry, and leather goods under the St.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lanvin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lanvin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.