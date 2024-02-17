Short Interest in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Declines By 10.0%

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,340,000 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the January 15th total of 2,600,000 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 564,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $1,415,224.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,483.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $1,415,224.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,483.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 2,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total transaction of $402,669.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,976 shares in the company, valued at $402,533.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEA. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 14.0% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,498 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lear during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,626,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,944,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Lear during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,139,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 85,321 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,326,000 after buying an additional 27,974 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEA traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $136.30. The stock had a trading volume of 434,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,631. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.69. Lear has a 12-month low of $117.79 and a 12-month high of $157.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.53.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.09). Lear had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Lear will post 14.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LEA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lear from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Lear from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Lear from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.22.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

