Short Interest in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Expands By 8.3%

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,940,000 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the January 15th total of 4,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 829,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days. Approximately 10.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Masimo Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of MASI stock opened at $134.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.59. Masimo has a twelve month low of $75.22 and a twelve month high of $198.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.13 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MASI. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 216,474 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,373,000 after purchasing an additional 99,004 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,781,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $560,421,000 after purchasing an additional 26,473 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 1,424.0% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 80,056 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,383,000 after purchasing an additional 74,803 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Masimo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target (up from $107.00) on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Masimo from $110.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.86.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

