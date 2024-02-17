Short Interest in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) Increases By 11.3%

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, a growth of 11.3% from the January 15th total of 25,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Price Performance

CXH traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.54. 15,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,458. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.30. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $7.74.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.023 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust

About MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CXH. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 380,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 116,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 19,364 shares in the last quarter.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

