Short Interest in Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT) Expands By 8.2%

Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 124,400 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the January 15th total of 115,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Opthea Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OPT opened at $2.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.39. Opthea has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $5.36.

Get Opthea alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regal Partners Ltd raised its position in shares of Opthea by 1.0% in the second quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 2,914,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,161,000 after purchasing an additional 29,777 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Opthea in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Opthea in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 12.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Opthea Company Profile

Opthea Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Opthea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opthea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.