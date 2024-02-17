Short Interest in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Rises By 8.4%

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200,000 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the January 15th total of 5,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.
Purple Innovation Stock Performance
NASDAQ:PRPL opened at $1.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $155.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.42. Purple Innovation has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $4.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
Institutional Trading of Purple Innovation
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 3.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,702,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,011,000 after acquiring an additional 399,139 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Purple Innovation by 9.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,451,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,376,000 after buying an additional 378,649 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Purple Innovation by 52.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,232,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,911,000 after buying an additional 1,105,782 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Purple Innovation by 2.9% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 2,903,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,073,000 after buying an additional 80,667 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Purple Innovation by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,865,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,764,000 after buying an additional 16,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Analysis on Purple Innovation
About Purple Innovation
Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. The company also offers bases, foundations, sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, blankets, and duvets, as well as pet beds. It markets and sells its products through its e-commerce online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through Purple retail showrooms.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Purple Innovation
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/12 – 2/16
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- 5 Semiconductor stocks under $10
Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.