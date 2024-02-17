Short Interest in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Rises By 8.4%

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200,000 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the January 15th total of 5,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Purple Innovation Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PRPL opened at $1.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $155.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.42. Purple Innovation has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $4.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Institutional Trading of Purple Innovation

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 3.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,702,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,011,000 after acquiring an additional 399,139 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Purple Innovation by 9.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,451,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,376,000 after buying an additional 378,649 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Purple Innovation by 52.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,232,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,911,000 after buying an additional 1,105,782 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Purple Innovation by 2.9% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 2,903,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,073,000 after buying an additional 80,667 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Purple Innovation by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,865,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,764,000 after buying an additional 16,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Purple Innovation in a report on Monday, November 13th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1.25 target price on shares of Purple Innovation in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating on shares of Purple Innovation in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Purple Innovation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. The company also offers bases, foundations, sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, blankets, and duvets, as well as pet beds. It markets and sells its products through its e-commerce online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through Purple retail showrooms.

