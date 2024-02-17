Siacoin Price Up 64.7% This Week (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 17th. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0147 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $827.31 million and $348.73 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Siacoin has traded up 64.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,250.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.00 or 0.00517027 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.34 or 0.00135275 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00007970 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.93 or 0.00050582 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $119.63 or 0.00233399 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.20 or 0.00148662 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000444 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 56,486,235,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,461,361,444 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

