SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) Short Interest Update

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the January 15th total of 1,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 446,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ellen Desanctis acquired 2,500 shares of SilverBow Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.61 per share, with a total value of $79,025.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,025. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SilverBow Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SilverBow Resources in the third quarter valued at about $2,104,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 124,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 46,855 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 135.2% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 9,512 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of SilverBow Resources in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded SilverBow Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho began coverage on SilverBow Resources in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp downgraded SilverBow Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on SilverBow Resources from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

SilverBow Resources Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SBOW opened at $27.91 on Friday. SilverBow Resources has a 12-month low of $19.13 and a 12-month high of $43.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $709.75 million, a P/E ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.95.

About SilverBow Resources

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, engages in exploration, development, acquisition, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

Further Reading

