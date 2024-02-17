SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report) by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 69,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,671 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SiTime were worth $7,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in SiTime by 2.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,690,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in SiTime by 2.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of SiTime during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,162,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 243.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 7,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of SiTime by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total transaction of $119,395.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,945,296.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,706,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total value of $119,395.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,056 shares in the company, valued at $10,945,296.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,078 shares of company stock valued at $612,948 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SITM stock opened at $103.52 on Friday. SiTime Co. has a one year low of $81.09 and a one year high of $142.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.04 and a 200-day moving average of $116.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -28.52 and a beta of 1.86.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SITM. Roth Mkm cut their target price on SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of SiTime from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of SiTime from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SiTime has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

