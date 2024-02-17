Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending has increased its dividend by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a payout ratio of 85.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Sixth Street Specialty Lending to earn $2.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.4%.

Shares of NYSE TSLX opened at $21.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.74. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 52-week low of $16.86 and a 52-week high of $22.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $119.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.18 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 50.69% and a return on equity of 13.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Monday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.92.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 66,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 6.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 0.7% during the first quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 141,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. 48.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

